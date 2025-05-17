I recently published a lengthy article on “War and International Politics” in International Security. It was originally the Richard K. Betts inaugural lecture at Columbia University. Although it is a scholarly piece, I intended it to be an easy read for non-scholars. Below is a link for the piece, which allows easy access to a PDF for those who might be interested.

https://direct.mit.edu/isec/article/49/4/7/130810/War-and-International-Politics