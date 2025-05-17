I recently published a lengthy article on “War and International Politics” in International Security. It was originally the Richard K. Betts inaugural lecture at Columbia University. Although it is a scholarly piece, I intended it to be an easy read for non-scholars. Below is a link for the piece, which allows easy access to a PDF for those who might be interested.
https://direct.mit.edu/isec/article/49/4/7/130810/War-and-International-Politics
Hi John,
I will read this and before I say what I’m going to say I’d like point out that in a huge fan of yours because as far as I’m concerned you’ve been exactly correct about everything you’ve weighed in on during your entire career as an IR analyst.
This is a good thing and the world would be much better off if we had taken your advice.
However, my guess is that what you’ve said in this paper is more commentary on the symptoms of the “disease”. Outlining the symptoms of the disease is a worthy exercise and it at least points to the solutions or the cure for disease but it really doesn’t get to the root causes of the disease. And without getting to the root causes of the disease both the doctor and the patient will be perpetually condemned to suffering from the disease and treating the symptoms of it rather than finding a cure which stops it in its tracks before it sets in.
That’s what my “course” does. It first looks at the root causes of the disease and it then comes up with a cure. This process is the best way in which to ensure that the disease doesn’t take hold in the first place.
I’d like to make my “course” into a documentary film.
If you’re interested I can send you a script to the film…
Thank you Professor!