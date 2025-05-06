On 2 May 2025, I was on “The Duran” with Glenn Diesen and Alexander Mercouris, two of the world’s foremost experts on the Ukraine war. We talked about the Trump administration’s inept efforts to shut that war down and improve relations between Russia and the West. All three of us are baffled by how badly President Trump has misunderstood the forces at play in Ukraine and the extent to which he has failed to put together a team that can address this problem in a coherent fashion. Almost all the evidence indicates that this war will be settled on the battlefield and end in a frozen conflict, not a meaningful peace agreement. There is little doubt that Trump completely misjudged how difficult it would be to shut down the Ukraine war.