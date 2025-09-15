On 11 September 2025, I appeared on the “The Bottom Line,” an al Jazeera program hosted by Steve Clemons. We focused mainly on the mayhem in the Middle East, although we also touched on Ukraine and the state of American democracy. Of course, it was another depressing, but hopefully informative discussion.
Discussion about this post
No posts
“For decades the Israelis have been committing genocide and establishing an apartheid regime aimed at reestablishing the ancient kingdom [and slavery]. This land does not belong to them regardless of the zealotry arguments. The basis of their claim is “God gave us the land”… well, Dixit! End of discussion, eh? – “God” told them to enter a land that didn’t belong to them, in which they didn’t live, and slaughter every last inhabitant (men, women, children) “lest they be a thorn in the side forever”. Israelis are attempting since pre-1947 to pick up where they failed centuries ago. Their Chief Rabbi, who advises the Zionist government, has stated on the record that “Hitler had it right, he just chose the wrong people.” The US supplies them with weapons and money, billions from US taxpayers to commit genocide and apartheid. The US makes love to this opportunistic whore and allows them to destabilize the entire Middle East – and you American boys and men will be called upon to slaughter and be slaughtered for the kingdom. The whore comes to Washington, and for serious cash the Congress and President bend over and take it up the ass in a gleeful rape, and then allow Israeli lobbyists to write legislation federally and in the states.”
https://griobhtha1.substack.com/p/dear-zionist
Trump needs to be removed from office.