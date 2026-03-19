John’s Substack

John’s Substack

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Kevin KC Flynn's avatar
Kevin KC Flynn
8h

Beyond the fact that the Israel along with the Israeli lobby has masterfully gained and maintained control over the US government it comes down to a simple case of cause and effect. If you enlist the services of a profound malignant narcissist who has sociopathic and psychopathic tendencies to hold a position of ultimate power you end up with a disaster.

Put someone with extreme narcissism and obvious sociopathic or psychopathic tendencies in a position of unchecked power, and what do you think is going to happen? This isn’t some shocking twist—it’s a predictable train wreck. You hand ultimate authority to a person wired like that, and disaster isn’t a possibility, it’s the inevitable outcome.

This is why my “course” is so important if we are to try to right the ship and get it sailing in a better direction…

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A.H's avatar
A.H
7h

Epstein class war crimes 😈🧃🕎🇮🇱😈

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