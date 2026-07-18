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Musa Ibn Ibrahim's avatar
Musa Ibn Ibrahim
17h

Spot on, Professor. This is a classic demonstration of the limits of conventional deterrence when applied to asymmetric geography.

​We are essentially watching a modernized replay of the 1980s Tanker War playbook, but with exponentially higher stakes. By targeting critical regional infrastructure and global energy links, Tehran isn't trying to match US conventional naval power; they are exploiting the fact that Washington is deeply constrained by global economic vulnerability.

​The Western strategy assumes that moving up the escalation ladder will force a rational retreat, completely miscalculating an adversary whose entire doctrine is built to leverage regional chaos.

It is a textbook escalation trap—the harder the hammer hits, the more the anvil breaks the surrounding framework.

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W.F.Miloglav's avatar
W.F.Miloglav
16h

Up the escalation ladder, deeper into the quagmire. Deeper into the quagmire, closer to civil disorder on the home front.

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