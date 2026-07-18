On 16 July 2026, I was on Danny Haiphong’s popular podcast talking mainly about the Iran war but also the conflict in Ukraine. It is clear that the tit-for-tat strikes between Iran and the US are escalating — dangerously so — and that President Trump apparently believes he can best the Iranians as he marches up the escalation ladder. I explained in detail to Danny why this is not true and why the US is destined to lose this war. Trump would have been much better off sticking to the Memorandum of Understanding that he signed on 17 June 2026, rather than violating it and trying to get a better deal.