John’s Substack

John’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Shane Fitzgerald's avatar
Shane Fitzgerald
5hEdited

As always, Professor, you are a great force for good and for wisdom.

Europe most especially has been suffering from political dementia for a long time. It has been living lost in the twilight of a world that no longer exists while a very different reality happens around it for years.

Reply
Share
2 replies
Clark Herman's avatar
Clark Herman
4h

I wish you could debate these horrible leaders in the EU on global television.

Reply
Share
1 reply
19 more comments...

Ready for more?

© 2026 John J. Mearsheimer · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for writing, podcasting, and media founders.