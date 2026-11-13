On 11 November 2026, I was on Glenn Diesen’s podcast, where we talked mainly about the Ukraine war. I emphasized that when you look at what is happening to Ukraine, it is clear that the war with Russia has been a catastrophic disaster for the country. The demographic and economic consequences are stunning and positively frightening. As Iuliia Mendel, Zelensky’s first press secretary, wrote, Ukraine is committing national suicide. I argued that there is no way Ukraine can win its war against Russia. Yet European leaders are working overtime to keep Ukraine in the fight, despite the enormous damage the war is doing to Europe’s economies and institutions, especially the EU and NATO. Talk about a morally and strategically bankrupt policy.
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As always, Professor, you are a great force for good and for wisdom.
Europe most especially has been suffering from political dementia for a long time. It has been living lost in the twilight of a world that no longer exists while a very different reality happens around it for years.
I wish you could debate these horrible leaders in the EU on global television.