Ukraine Is Doomed to Lose The War
On 9 June 2026, I was on “Judging Freedom” talking with the Judge about the Iran and Ukraine wars. On Iran, I emphasized that President Trump has no good option. His best option is to put great pressure on Prime Minister Netanyahu to accept a ceasefire and then accept a deal that leaves Iran as the winner of the war and the tag team — Israel and the US — as the losers. Whether Trump succeeds with the Israeli prime minister remains to be seen, but he is likely to put unprecedented pressure on Netanyahu to accept the ceasefire and deal he works out with the Iranians. In essence, Trump is in a no-win situation, as is Netanyahu. On the Russia-Ukraine war, I made the case that despite all the happy talk in Ukraine and the West about how Ukraine has turned the tide and put Putin and the Russian army on the ropes, the opposite is true. Russia is on the march and the Ukrainian army is in deep trouble. Ukraine is doomed and as I have long argued, Russia will eventually win an ugly victory.
I look forward to you admitting that you were wrong about Ukraine
It's clear to me that Trump was duped into attacking Iran by Netanyahu. Now, as John says, Iran is in the driver's seat. At this point, Netanyahu's interests are no longer aligned with Trump's, and as a consequence, the control freak has lost control of the situation — and — the bully is starting to be bullied.
I, along with many others, warned that giving ultimate power to a malignant narcissist with psychopathic and sociopathic tendencies was a very bad idea. The behavior patterns associated with individuals who exhibit these traits are predictable.
Given the likelihood that Republicans could face significant losses in the midterm elections, and that Trump's war-making powers could become more constrained, there is reason to be concerned that he may act increasingly irrationally if he believes the political writing is on the wall.
We tried to warn people. History shows that fascistic tendencies can emerge within virtually any form of government, and now we have a serious situation on our hands. When you add the exponential capabilities associated with advances in artificial intelligence, it should be clear that we may be entering a period of profound instability and disruption.
That's why I went to the trouble of making my four short films. They attempt to explain these dynamics, their underlying causes, and what I believe can be done about them. And that's why I think people should pay attention to what I have to say.