John’s Substack

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Grae's avatar
Grae
3d

I look forward to you admitting that you were wrong about Ukraine

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Kevin KC Flynn's avatar
Kevin KC Flynn
3d

It's clear to me that Trump was duped into attacking Iran by Netanyahu. Now, as John says, Iran is in the driver's seat. At this point, Netanyahu's interests are no longer aligned with Trump's, and as a consequence, the control freak has lost control of the situation — and — the bully is starting to be bullied.

I, along with many others, warned that giving ultimate power to a malignant narcissist with psychopathic and sociopathic tendencies was a very bad idea. The behavior patterns associated with individuals who exhibit these traits are predictable.

Given the likelihood that Republicans could face significant losses in the midterm elections, and that Trump's war-making powers could become more constrained, there is reason to be concerned that he may act increasingly irrationally if he believes the political writing is on the wall.

We tried to warn people. History shows that fascistic tendencies can emerge within virtually any form of government, and now we have a serious situation on our hands. When you add the exponential capabilities associated with advances in artificial intelligence, it should be clear that we may be entering a period of profound instability and disruption.

That's why I went to the trouble of making my four short films. They attempt to explain these dynamics, their underlying causes, and what I believe can be done about them. And that's why I think people should pay attention to what I have to say.

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