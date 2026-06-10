On 9 June 2026, I was on “Judging Freedom” talking with the Judge about the Iran and Ukraine wars. On Iran, I emphasized that President Trump has no good option. His best option is to put great pressure on Prime Minister Netanyahu to accept a ceasefire and then accept a deal that leaves Iran as the winner of the war and the tag team — Israel and the US — as the losers. Whether Trump succeeds with the Israeli prime minister remains to be seen, but he is likely to put unprecedented pressure on Netanyahu to accept the ceasefire and deal he works out with the Iranians. In essence, Trump is in a no-win situation, as is Netanyahu. On the Russia-Ukraine war, I made the case that despite all the happy talk in Ukraine and the West about how Ukraine has turned the tide and put Putin and the Russian army on the ropes, the opposite is true. Russia is on the march and the Ukrainian army is in deep trouble. Ukraine is doomed and as I have long argued, Russia will eventually win an ugly victory.