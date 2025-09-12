John’s Substack

Carol Eaves
9h

Listening to John’s clarity & foresight, i realize why he calls himself a Realists. He is a master of the obvious & has the courage & integrity to relate it for all of us. Thanks Danny for your posts & such enlightened guests. Also, i ♥️ your tee

Fran
9hEdited

From the beginning our goal was to undermine Russia, as Biden said from the beginning, "Putin has got to go." However the only one going seems to be Europe. Every time they open their mouths putting forth ways to accomplish this end they sound like a bunch of morons who simply don't know the game is over. Many seem solely motivated to protect their own careers, and the idiotic choices they made. The gig is up, and it was up a long time ago. If I'm not mistaken the Accords did not allow Israel to annex the West Bank and basically his recent commentary said he was going to take it over, and he said basically the same thing when he won in 2022. Maybe his attack on Qatar, is saying screw the Abraham Accords, and Trump as well, although I know that Qatar is not part of them, those that are like Saudi Arabia are very upset in regard to Israel's recent attack..

