On 11 September 2025, I talked to Lt. Col. (ret.) Danny Davis on his podcast — “Deep Dive” — about Ukraine and the Israeli attack on Doha. We focused a lot of attention on the Russian drones that landed in Poland on the previous day, as well as Ukraine’s deteriorating situation on the battlefield. Exactly how those drones ended up wandering into Poland is not clear, but we both agreed that the claim that Russia purposely attacked Poland with unarmed drones fails the common sense test. We also discussed Ukraine’s problems on the battlefield: 1) outnumbered overall 3:1 and 6:1 in certain key places, according to General Syrski; 2) not enough troops to cover the front lines; and 3) combat brigades manned at about 50% strength. We also talked about the Israeli strike on Qatar, which aimed to kill not just the Hamas negotiators, but the negotiations themselves. Given that the Trump administration green-lighted the Israeli attack at the same time it was pushing Hamas negotiators to meet to discuss the US-Israeli ceasefire proposal, it is hard to see how any country or international group like Hamas could trust the United States any longer. Of course, nobody has trusted Israel for a very long time now.
Listening to John’s clarity & foresight, i realize why he calls himself a Realists. He is a master of the obvious & has the courage & integrity to relate it for all of us. Thanks Danny for your posts & such enlightened guests. Also, i ♥️ your tee
From the beginning our goal was to undermine Russia, as Biden said from the beginning, "Putin has got to go." However the only one going seems to be Europe. Every time they open their mouths putting forth ways to accomplish this end they sound like a bunch of morons who simply don't know the game is over. Many seem solely motivated to protect their own careers, and the idiotic choices they made. The gig is up, and it was up a long time ago. If I'm not mistaken the Accords did not allow Israel to annex the West Bank and basically his recent commentary said he was going to take it over, and he said basically the same thing when he won in 2022. Maybe his attack on Qatar, is saying screw the Abraham Accords, and Trump as well, although I know that Qatar is not part of them, those that are like Saudi Arabia are very upset in regard to Israel's recent attack..