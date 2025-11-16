John’s Substack

John’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
GreatNorthMedia's avatar
GreatNorthMedia
9m

More like US/NATO-Bloc Derangement Syndrome.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 John J. Mearsheimer
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture