On 14 November 2025, I was on the “Deep Dive” with Lt. Col. (ret.) Danny Davis. We talked at great length about Ukraine’s steadily deteriorating situation on the battlefield and the complete absence of ways to fix the situation. Most importantly, we talked about the inability of Ukrainian and Western elites to come to grips with this reality and instead march on like everything is under control. It all seems delusional to me and Colonel Davis.