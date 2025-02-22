Share this postJohn’s SubstackTurning the Tide in Ukraine, but Not in the Middle EastCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreTurning the Tide in Ukraine, but Not in the Middle EastJohn J. MearsheimerFeb 22, 2025162Share this postJohn’s SubstackTurning the Tide in Ukraine, but Not in the Middle EastCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore3133ShareOn 20 February 2025, I talked with Judge Napolitano on “Judging Freedom” about the remarkable changes taking place in US policy toward Europe, Russia, and Ukraine, as well as the lack of change in US policy toward Israel. 162Share this postJohn’s SubstackTurning the Tide in Ukraine, but Not in the Middle EastCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore3133Share
The narrowest point of the Taiwan Strait is 70 nm. US warships frequently pass through (legitimate, IMHO) and the Chinese military will watch closely. Australian warships did that too. Now the Chinese navy is merely 150 miles from the Australian coast, of course the Australian military should watch closely. But there is nothing wrong with it. It is called international water, isn't it? Or the Australian sovereignty extends to 200 miles off coast?
I always listen to your thoughts with interest and mostly agree with your “realist “ stance - however with possible peace by mid year in Ukraine along with moves towards at least discussion of normalising of USA/RF relations - I do not understand USA policy (which I know you endorse) of the “containment “ of China - yes in economic & diplomatic terms I get the picture, but in military terms it is only the USA that has military bases & allies all around China, as far as I am aware China does not have a military presence anywhere close to America ? So this policy is actually aggressive again and I would suggest unwarranted given chinas long history of non imperialism outside their locale and their well stated position on expansion.
Surely it is time for the USA to settle the issue of security in the pacific but without further escalation over places such as Taiwan which is after all legally part of the ROC ?