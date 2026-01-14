On 14 January 2026, I was on the “Deep Dive” with Lt. Col. (ret.) Danny Davis talking mainly about the central role of Israel and the US in causing and fueling the protests in Iran. I noted that their goal is simply not regime change, but also to break apart Iran, just as happened in Syria. Of course, it is now clear that the strategy has failed. We also talked about the state of the Ukraine war, where I noted that Ukraine is in desperate straits. The new Ukrainian defense minister just said that there are two million men evading mobilization and 200,000 AWOL soldiers. These are stunning numbers, especially for an army that is badly outnumbered on the battlefield and being bled white. Moreover, the deadly effectiveness of Russian drone and missile strikes has reached the point where the mayor of Kyiv is advising Ukrainians who live in Kyiv to leave the city. And then there is increasing evidence that Ukraine is in a demographic death spiral. Danny and I also touched on the crises over Greenland and Venezuela.