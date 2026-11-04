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Trigg Ledger Publisher's avatar
Trigg Ledger Publisher
18h

Everyone on cable news is treating Trump’s Election Day announcement cutting off $4 billion in military aid to Israel as a historic populist breakup.

​It isn’t a breakup—it’s an accounting ledger transfer.

​Back in June, we warned that Section 219 of the $1.15 trillion FY2027 NDAA was engineered to move the U.S.–Israel military machine out of the public foreign-aid debate and lock it directly inside the Pentagon's internal procurement pipeline. Trump even admitted the quiet part out loud on Fox & Friends: the visible $4B grant check had become "almost too easy a target" for critics.

​You don't need a foreign-aid voucher when the two militaries share live CENTCOM command bunkers in Tel Aviv and their supply chains are legally fused by statute. We broke down the exact mechanics of the parlor trick—and where the money actually goes now:

https://triggledger.substack.com/p/the-4-billion-parlor-trick-why-trumps?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=8gc1qf

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Trigg Ledger Publisher's avatar
Trigg Ledger Publisher
18h

Under the old foreign aid model, U.S. taxpayers handed Israel $4 billion a year in grant vouchers to buy hardware from legacy beltway primes.

​Under the new NDAA Section 219 "Programs of Record" model, follow the cap tables to see who actually cashes in:

• An American AI defense contractor backed by Donald Trump Jr.’s 1789 Capital (Anduril) teams up with an Israeli arms giant backed by Jared Kushner’s Affinity Partners (Elbit Systems).

• Together, they co-produce Israeli-engineered artillery and battlefield AI—and sell it right back to the U.S. Army on multi-billion-dollar Pentagon contracts.

​The blank check wasn't canceled. It was just endorsed over to a private equity and defense-tech syndicate tied directly to the President's inner circle. Read the full investigation:

https://triggledger.substack.com/p/the-4-billion-parlor-trick-why-trumps?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=8gc1qf

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