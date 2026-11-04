On 1 November 2026, I appeared on “Switzerland” with Trita Parsi and host Tom Switzer to discuss the war between the United States and Iran and where it is headed. The three of us agreed that the US has no good options for winning this war and would have been wise to stick with the Memorandum of Understanding it signed on 17 June 17 2026. It will be especially interesting to see what Trump does after the midterm elections, given that there appears to be no way out of this war that does not involve conceding defeat.