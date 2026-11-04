On 1 November 2026, I appeared on “Switzerland” with Trita Parsi and host Tom Switzer to discuss the war between the United States and Iran and where it is headed. The three of us agreed that the US has no good options for winning this war and would have been wise to stick with the Memorandum of Understanding it signed on 17 June 17 2026. It will be especially interesting to see what Trump does after the midterm elections, given that there appears to be no way out of this war that does not involve conceding defeat.
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Everyone on cable news is treating Trump’s Election Day announcement cutting off $4 billion in military aid to Israel as a historic populist breakup.
It isn’t a breakup—it’s an accounting ledger transfer.
Back in June, we warned that Section 219 of the $1.15 trillion FY2027 NDAA was engineered to move the U.S.–Israel military machine out of the public foreign-aid debate and lock it directly inside the Pentagon's internal procurement pipeline. Trump even admitted the quiet part out loud on Fox & Friends: the visible $4B grant check had become "almost too easy a target" for critics.
You don't need a foreign-aid voucher when the two militaries share live CENTCOM command bunkers in Tel Aviv and their supply chains are legally fused by statute. We broke down the exact mechanics of the parlor trick—and where the money actually goes now:
https://triggledger.substack.com/p/the-4-billion-parlor-trick-why-trumps?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=8gc1qf
Under the old foreign aid model, U.S. taxpayers handed Israel $4 billion a year in grant vouchers to buy hardware from legacy beltway primes.
Under the new NDAA Section 219 "Programs of Record" model, follow the cap tables to see who actually cashes in:
• An American AI defense contractor backed by Donald Trump Jr.’s 1789 Capital (Anduril) teams up with an Israeli arms giant backed by Jared Kushner’s Affinity Partners (Elbit Systems).
• Together, they co-produce Israeli-engineered artillery and battlefield AI—and sell it right back to the U.S. Army on multi-billion-dollar Pentagon contracts.
The blank check wasn't canceled. It was just endorsed over to a private equity and defense-tech syndicate tied directly to the President's inner circle. Read the full investigation:
https://triggledger.substack.com/p/the-4-billion-parlor-trick-why-trumps?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=8gc1qf