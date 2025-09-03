On 2 September 2025, I was on India Today discussing Trump misguided tariffs on India, which have done great damage to US-Indian relations and will not get India to stop buying Russian oil. Indeed, the tariffs are pushing India closer to both Russia and China, which is clearly not in America’s strategic interest.
Discussion about this post
No posts
Trump handed the Sub-Continent on a platter to Moscow and Beijing. His provincial white supremacy mentality, effectively signed India and the entire international Hindu diaspora to the other side. Courting New Delhi, has been a DC objective since Clinton in 1998, educated Indians control vast assets, technology, management positions, academia, you name it.
You see it a plunder, but I see it as another gift.
The Anglo -American empire is in an accelerating declane,
Lets welcome an end to centuries of cruel supremacist imperialism.
As with all Empires before, the destructive force comes from within,