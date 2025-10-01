On 30 September 2025, I was on The Spectator’s podcast with Freddy Gray talking about President Trump’s 20-point plan for ending the Gaza genocide. It is a deeply flawed plan, which Benjamin Netanyahu played a key role in crafting and which was presented to Hamas as a fait accompli. As I discuss in the podcast, Hamas would be foolish in the extreme to accept this one-sided plan, which makes them more vulnerable than ever to Israeli aggression, and does hardly anything to facilitate Palestinian self-determination.
I read your book "The Israeli Lobby & Americanforeign Policy" decades ago. It should have been put on the desk of every member of Congress. Alway s appreciate your insight and articles. Walt DuBlanica a 95 year old whose parents came from Ukraine over 100 years ago.
Their choice is death now or when the spotlight has disappeared. It’s evil