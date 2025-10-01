John’s Substack

John’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Walter DuBlanica's avatar
Walter DuBlanica
19h

I read your book "The Israeli Lobby & Americanforeign Policy" decades ago. It should have been put on the desk of every member of Congress. Alway s appreciate your insight and articles. Walt DuBlanica a 95 year old whose parents came from Ukraine over 100 years ago.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Merekura's avatar
Merekura
18h

Their choice is death now or when the spotlight has disappeared. It’s evil

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
24 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 John J. Mearsheimer
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture