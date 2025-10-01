On 30 September 2025, I was on The Spectator’s podcast with Freddy Gray talking about President Trump’s 20-point plan for ending the Gaza genocide. It is a deeply flawed plan, which Benjamin Netanyahu played a key role in crafting and which was presented to Hamas as a fait accompli. As I discuss in the podcast, Hamas would be foolish in the extreme to accept this one-sided plan, which makes them more vulnerable than ever to Israeli aggression, and does hardly anything to facilitate Palestinian self-determination.