John’s Substack

John’s Substack

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Peter Ambrose's avatar
Peter Ambrose
Oct 4

all to hide the Epstein files . amazing and so petty of a president

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27 replies
Kevin KC Flynn's avatar
Kevin KC Flynn
Oct 4

It’s kind of hard to believe that we’ve gone from unbelievably bad to much, much worse — but that’s where we are.

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