On 11 October 2026, I was on Switzerland with Aaron Maté and host Tom Switzer, discussing the wars in Iran and Ukraine. We focused especially on President Trump’s decision to ease sanctions on Russian diesel, allowing it to be sold on global markets. Although Trump’s move has enraged President Zelensky, almost every major European leader, and a number of prominent members of Congress, none of us think it would have a meaningful effect on the course of the war, which I believe Ukraine is destined to lose.
We also discussed how the recent Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, which have been especially damaging, combined with Iran’s intensified attacks on shipping in the Persian Gulf region, have put the United States increasingly on the back foot.
Finally, we considered the Pentagon’s reported plan to livestream the execution of former U.S. Army Major Nidal Hasan, who murdered 13 people at Fort Hood in 2009. We all agreed that such a spectacle would be outrageous and would further damage America’s moral standing in the world, which is already in tatters.
Yet another proof that the US have no friends nor allies, They only have their own interest at heart.
Zelenskyy jumped from being a comedian to the role of marionette - not much of a career admittedly. After being scolded publicly on live tv by Trump (the cat) and Vance (the fox) for interfering in Ukrainian politics (lol) that do not concern him, Zelenskyy thought better to change puppeteer and begged von der Leyen to please, please adopt him. Von der Leyen along with the European Union jumped at the opportunity and begun pouring billions of European tax payers euros into Ukrainian coffers with the understanding that Ukraine'd buy arms mainly from European arms' industry (might there be generous kickbacks? who knows)
No end to Ukraine "war" until war is just another way of profiting. And amen to all who died in the process.
thanks, really!, to all of you, for providing much insight into so many behind-the-scene misconceptions, miscalculations, and decision makers' utter disregard for the devastation, death and doom they cause around the globe - while we, common people, watch rather helplessly, in gloom, as horrid things unfold, and the nuclear threat still looms ...
hoping that rebellions like those in nepal, bangladesh, india, and maybe even the still rather timid ones in europe, wont take too long to finally turn tides, preferably in our lifetime! if they're not crushed, 'gaza-, or west-bank-style', as soon as the establishment CON_siders them a bit too threatening.
as to the planned public military execution: last sunday, on consortium news' the world this week [TWTW], patrick henningsen pointed to the fact that if the person concerned were not of muslim faith, there'd be no such public 'spectacle'. what better opportunity to pour the crudest oil into the already raging fire of islamophobia?
i did not familiarize myself w the details of the case, but if the perpetrator intended to be martyred in the name of how he interprets his faith, and if he has not changed his mind during his time in prison, a public execution is — and this reads quite odd — more than he could ever have asked for.