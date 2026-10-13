On 11 October 2026, I was on Switzerland with Aaron Maté and host Tom Switzer, discussing the wars in Iran and Ukraine. We focused especially on President Trump’s decision to ease sanctions on Russian diesel, allowing it to be sold on global markets. Although Trump’s move has enraged President Zelensky, almost every major European leader, and a number of prominent members of Congress, none of us think it would have a meaningful effect on the course of the war, which I believe Ukraine is destined to lose.

We also discussed how the recent Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, which have been especially damaging, combined with Iran’s intensified attacks on shipping in the Persian Gulf region, have put the United States increasingly on the back foot.

Finally, we considered the Pentagon’s reported plan to livestream the execution of former U.S. Army Major Nidal Hasan, who murdered 13 people at Fort Hood in 2009. We all agreed that such a spectacle would be outrageous and would further damage America’s moral standing in the world, which is already in tatters.