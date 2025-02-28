Share this postJohn’s SubstackTrump Understands What Needs to Be Done to End the Ukraine WarCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreTrump Understands What Needs to Be Done to End the Ukraine WarJohn J. MearsheimerFeb 28, 2025199Share this postJohn’s SubstackTrump Understands What Needs to Be Done to End the Ukraine WarCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore4827ShareOn 27 February 2025, I was on Judge Napolitano’s show — “Judging Freedom” — where he and I concentrated on examining what Trump is doing with regard to settling the Ukraine War.199Share this postJohn’s SubstackTrump Understands What Needs to Be Done to End the Ukraine WarCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore4827Share
Zelensky was a fool for believing Biden and trusting the US. Realists need to bang the drums louder than neocons did to seed their theories. Don't expect help frOm this Administration! While agreeing with your analysis, I point to the purile, threatening and destructive Trump/Vance tirade against Zelensky today. Who wants to see their President play bully with another head-of-state and violate even the most basic rules of diplomacy? I doubt anyone but a small, hard core fraction of his own supporters. They have no clue how blemished US credibility is at this point. It was disgusting.
It is always surprising to hear that Russia is “very conservative country.” I wander based on what? On Russophobia and American exceptionalism?
The Bolsheviks granted women voting rights and equality under law in 1918. In 1922, a no fault divorce, right to abortion, and a marital rape statue.
Literacy classes for women were working all over the country including in the Muslim regions of the USSR. Women were actively recruited to the higher education institutions starting from 1920s.
By 1960s, there were as many female college students as male. I believe the US reached that ratio just recently. In the USSR there were more women doctors than men.
USSR sent the first women into space in 1963, the same year that the Princeton University opened admissions to women.
Today, Percentage wise, there are more women scientists and engineers in Russia than in America.
Russian women have a guaranteed 3 years maternity leave: half paid, half unpaid with the right to return to the same workplace. They also have a good quality day care and free medical care. The higher education is merit based and free. There are domestic violence laws in the criminal code. Abortion up to 16 weeks is still free and covered.
There are many autonomous republics and regions inside the Russian federation that have their own laws. Racism, antisemitism and ethnic hatred are prohibited. The current head of the National bank is Elvira Nabijduluna of a Tatar ethnicity. Sergei Shojgu of military is from the autonomous republic of Tuva in the Asian part of Russia. By the way, Stalin was Georgian and Brezhnev was Ukrainian.
The criminal law against homosexuality had been abolished in 1990s, probably the time as the southern states in the US. Promoting homosexual lifestyle is prohibited, but the practice of homosexuality in personal life is not.
Russia is a secular country. Religion is not promoted in schools and the prayer is not a part of the school day or a parliamentary function.
Maybe they have more so called Diversity, Equality and Inclusion than they are given a credit for?