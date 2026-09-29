On 29 September 2026, I was on “Judging Freedom” talking with the Judge about Iran. We focused considerable attention on President Trump’s genocidal threat against Iran that he made at the UN on 22 September 2026. I noted that according to my count this was the seventh time he indicated he was going to wipe Iran off the face of the Earth. Remember that he said on 7 April 2026 that, a “whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again." It is also of paramount importance to never forget that Trump is complicit in the Israeli genocide in Gaza. Thankfully, he has backed off on all his threats to eliminate Iran from the planet.

In fact, I do not believe that the US has the capability to destroy Iran with conventional weapons, but that raises the question of whether he would use nuclear weapons to achieve that end. As I told the Judge, I cannot imagine the US doing that, although I am sure there are a good number of people who think I am naive and that Trump is not above carpet bombing Iran with nuclear weapons.

We also talked about the recent revelations that Prime Minister Netanyahu ignored warnings by high level officials from both Egypt and the UAE before 7 October 2023 that Hamas was getting ready to attack Israel. I noted that this is one reason Netanyahu has resisted setting up an independent commission to determine why Israel was caught with its pants down on 7 October. If such a commission is ever established, it will surely show that Netanyahu bears great responsibility for the disaster his country suffered on that fateful day.