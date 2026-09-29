John’s Substack

John’s Substack

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Peter Lawson's avatar
Peter Lawson
Sep 29

And don’t forget the Israelis moved troops away from the site where the attack took place plus they ignored communications from the front line where they were observing troops with hang gliders etc.

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Kevin KC Flynn's avatar
Kevin KC Flynn
Sep 29

I'm sure most of your viewers already know this, but if you pay attention to the teachings of someone like Frank Yeomans, you'll come to understand how dangerous it is to allow a profound narcissist into a position of ultimate power. It often doesn't end well for anyone.

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