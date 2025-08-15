On 14 August 2025, on the “Judging Freedom” podcast, Judge Napolitano and I talked about the looming meeting between Presidents Putin and Trump and why it is likely to be a victory for Putin and why there will be no agreement that puts an end to the Ukraine war. We also discussed how incompetent the Trump administration has been in its dealings with the Ukraine issue.
Discussion about this post
No posts
Jennifer Kavanagh’s recent article and interview on Daniel Davis’ channel lays out in a concise manner exactly what John Mearsheimer and all of the people on his side of the fence have been saying all along.
It’s a shame that our top political leaders didn’t take John’s advice from the start.
This is true of everything he’s weighed in on.
The following is a comment I made after reading Jonathan Cooks recent SubStack article about the West Bank. I think it all fits together into what we should all be thinking about.
It's all truly a horrible shame.
But with the amount of death, destruction, pain, suffering and nastiness on steroids that has occurred goes well beyond being just a horrible shame.
What it all amounts to is a very dark stain on stain on humanity.
As humans we should all be absolutely ashamed of ourselves for allowing this kind of thing to occur.
One would think that we would have the wisdom and the will to move beyond this type of nastiness.
It’s like watching a horror show over and over again.
We keep making the same mistakes.
Please mark my words - with the exponentially increasing capabilities of Al, if we don't change our way of thinking, steer that technology to have maternal instincts and thereby harness its power to promote M. Scott Peck's definition of love, along with adhering to the dictates of my "course" we are all going to be toast.
(The notion of trying to train AI and instill maternal instincts into AI has been something Mo Gawdat, Geoffrey Hinton, Max Tegmark and Joshua Bengio have been advocating for).
That along with following the dictates in my course is the only way we’re going to make it through the gauntlet we’ve created for ourselves)..
Hide the Epstein trouble for awhile.