On 22 May 2025, I was on “Judging Freedom” with Judge Napolitano. We talked about President Trump’s failure to come close to getting a deal over Ukraine in his recent conversation with President Putin. We also discussed the shocking support for genocide in Israel, a country that looks more and more like Nazi Germany as the weeks go by. Of course, we also touched on Trump’s support for the Israeli genocide. So much for “never again.”
My suspicions on the Hamas/hostage situation were raised by the evaporation of famed Israeli security, the comical success of paragliders, the attack on harmless frolickers etc etc.
There will be those who doubt my suspicions and see the events as clear cut. Yet the possible connection between Netanyahu and Hamas has been raised by both left and right of the Israeli mainstream, and long before October 7. And is it not curious how the headchoppers of Isis and Al Quaeda can be so easily rebadged as freedom fighters for Syrian purposes?
In short, I think we're looking at a long-planned evacuation and demolition of Gaza. I'd take some convincing otherwise.
Look, several generations of immigrant Jews and their descendants have lived and died in Israel. Those of this generation live there and do not live anywhere else, just as the Palestinians live there and nowhere else. Yes, the zios could drive the Gazans into Sinai and use the inevitable "terrorism" as an excuse to grab Suez. And after that? Nobody's presence anywhere is perfectly justified. Everyone has displaced someone way back. The trick is to be of the generation which does not displace anybody. And maybe follow that up with another non-displacing generation?
The chances of a one state solution are terribly slim now. But if it's the only solution, you settle for slim. You even settle for terribly slim.
Jews, Christians and Muslims lived together okay under the Ottomans. Not blissfully, but okay. Wanna be worse rulers than Ottomans? Well?
Rather than Trump "striking out," It seems more likely that Putin and Russia judge themselves to be close to what they hope will be decisive (or at least significant) battlefield victories in the coming weeks. Only afterward, one way or the other, will the gambit reveal the endgame..