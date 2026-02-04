On 3 February 2026, I was on CNN-News18 in India talking with Zakka Jacob about the emerging trade deal between India and the US. Although both President Trump and Prime Minister Modi appear to be happy with the deal, little is known about its specific terms save for what Trump has written in a post on Truth Social. Based on what he wrote, which one does not want to put too much stock in, the terms of the deal look problematic for India in a few important ways.

There are two additional problems the Indians have to worry about. First, the ever-mercurial Trump might change his mind on how to deal with India and go back to treating it badly, as he has done since the spring of 2025. Second, if that does not happen and India engages in greater economic intercourse with the US moving forward, it will effectively become more dependent on the US for its prosperity. But that development will give the US greater economic leverage over India. That outcome is a potential danger, because as we have seen in recent years, the US does not hesitate to brandish that leverage against allies and rivals alike.

Let us hope for smooth sailing ahead since both India and the US have a deep-seated interest in having a strong economic and security relationship.