John’s Substack

John’s Substack

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Charles Dart's avatar
Charles Dart
7h

Lol this is just kabuki. Israel is helpless without American support. Cut them off.

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Frances Lynch's avatar
Frances Lynch
7h

Dear John, I am a great admirer of yours but I must say, "Baloney."

You will notice that the same publication that hypes the White House's almost daily market manipulations is the rag that published this story. So I repeat, "Baloney."

The chances this actually happened is zero.

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