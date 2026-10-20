John’s Substack

John’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lord Chancellor's avatar
Lord Chancellor
7d

The US has such a wonderful track record when it comes to foreign policy. Don’t forget they took trillions of dollars, killed/injured millions and 20 years to replace the Taliban with the Taliban

Reply
Share
1 reply
Kanwal Sibal's avatar
Kanwal Sibal
7d

The question is why restrictions on Russian energy are treated as strategic imperatives when imposed on others, yet become negotiable when global supply pressures affect the US and its allies. India has consistently argued that energy security cannot be divorced from economic realities. Such policy reversals carry a diplomatic cost: they reinforce doubts about the predictability of American sanctions policy and the legitimacy of demanding compliance from third countries.

Reply
Share
41 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 John J. Mearsheimer · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture