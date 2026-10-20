On 18 October 2026, I appeared on “Switzerland” with host Tom Switzer to discuss the war in Ukraine. We examined in detail President Trump’s efforts to facilitate the flow of Russian diesel fuel and oil into global markets, as well as the problems this strategy is creating for him with Ukraine, European elites, and much of the American national security establishment. Given that the Iran war and the Houthi-Saudi war are both heading due south, Trump appears to be in trouble everywhere he turns on the foreign policy front. Worse still, he has no attractive way to resolve these problems, which only seem to grow more serious with time.