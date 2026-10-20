On 18 October 2026, I appeared on “Switzerland” with host Tom Switzer to discuss the war in Ukraine. We examined in detail President Trump’s efforts to facilitate the flow of Russian diesel fuel and oil into global markets, as well as the problems this strategy is creating for him with Ukraine, European elites, and much of the American national security establishment. Given that the Iran war and the Houthi-Saudi war are both heading due south, Trump appears to be in trouble everywhere he turns on the foreign policy front. Worse still, he has no attractive way to resolve these problems, which only seem to grow more serious with time.
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The US has such a wonderful track record when it comes to foreign policy. Don’t forget they took trillions of dollars, killed/injured millions and 20 years to replace the Taliban with the Taliban
The question is why restrictions on Russian energy are treated as strategic imperatives when imposed on others, yet become negotiable when global supply pressures affect the US and its allies. India has consistently argued that energy security cannot be divorced from economic realities. Such policy reversals carry a diplomatic cost: they reinforce doubts about the predictability of American sanctions policy and the legitimacy of demanding compliance from third countries.