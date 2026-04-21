John’s Substack

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Leon Liao's avatar
Leon Liao
1h

The deeper issue is not Trump’s personality. It is that U.S. military superiority no longer reliably translates into durable political outcomes. Washington can still escalate, but escalation is no longer the same thing as control. Once a weaker actor can impose enough economic and strategic cost, American power starts to look less like order-making power and more like a system that can destroy, but not settle.

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Nik Hindocha's avatar
Nik Hindocha
1h

Thank you for your bravery & masterful insights Professor, the world is a better place for it

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