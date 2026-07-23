John’s Substack

John’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kevin KC Flynn's avatar
Kevin KC Flynn
4h

Lyndon Johnson was a covert narcissist who acted like a compulsive gambler during the Vietnam War. Unable to cut his losses and admit defeat, he kept doubling down. Donald Trump is an overt narcissist driven by the same dynamic: he cannot lose, and he cannot admit failure. Just like Johnson, he will sacrifice thousands of lives to shield a fragile ego from even the slightest humiliation.

This is precisely why putting these personality types in positions of ultimate power is so dangerous. It’s a very bad idea. You’d think we’d be smarter than that.

Lying about sex or money is bad, but lying about war—and its escalation—is a cardinal sin.

Reply
Share
Ray Noack's avatar
Ray Noack
4h

I don’t think the country ever recovered from Vietnam .

Reply
Share
1 reply
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 John J. Mearsheimer · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture