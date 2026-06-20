John’s Substack

John’s Substack

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MCL's avatar
MCL
2d

If the Iran war loosens the Israel Lobby's grip on American politics that is a win for America.

If the Iran war accelerates the transition of American foreign policy from Unipolar to Multopolar that is a win for America.

If the Iran war's resolution gains JD Vance a lot of support he would not have had that is win for America.

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Kevin KC Flynn's avatar
Kevin KC Flynn
2d

We’ve enlisted the worst person on the planet to run the show in the United States. It wasn’t until the situation in the Strait of Hormuz threatened to cost the commander-in-creep his own grip on power that he considered changing course. It’s truly despicable. We should all be ashamed of ourselves.

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