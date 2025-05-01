On 30 April 2025, I was on The Spectator’s popular TV show — “Americano” — hosted by Freddy Gray. We focused mainly on US policy in the Middle East, especially the matter of Iran’s nuclear capabilities. However, we covered a lot of other subjects in this long interview. Freddy was especially interested in how I viewed Trump’s performance during his first 100 days compared to how I assessed Biden’s foreign policy in his four years running the United States. Not a pretty picture in either case. We also talked about China and Ukraine.