On 1 May 2025, I appeared on “Judging Freedom” with Judge Napolitano. We discussed President Trump’s failed attempt to put an end to the Ukraine war and his floundering foreign policy more generally. Think Iran. Think his full-throated support for the Israeli genocide. Think his tariffs. Think what has happened to the American brand around the world. It is clear after Trump’s first 100 days in office that he has mishandled the various foreign policy problems he confronted when he took office. And his prospects for fixing things do not look good at all. Let’s hope I am wrong!