On 1 May 2025, I appeared on “Judging Freedom” with Judge Napolitano. We discussed President Trump’s failed attempt to put an end to the Ukraine war and his floundering foreign policy more generally. Think Iran. Think his full-throated support for the Israeli genocide. Think his tariffs. Think what has happened to the American brand around the world. It is clear after Trump’s first 100 days in office that he has mishandled the various foreign policy problems he confronted when he took office. And his prospects for fixing things do not look good at all. Let’s hope I am wrong!
There will be no peace or progress until Trump repudiates war and genocide. He is so obviously sacrificing the Republic to save the failed empire.
He has hired goons as diplomats and little wonder his foreign policy is a mess.
The experts he should be listening to are all on You Tube .
What on earth do you mean, "I hope I am wrong."
You just listed a long list of actions Trump has taken. They all harm America. In fact, the average sixth grader could tell you that his actions are un-American and why. Trump is many things but he is not stupid. He gets what he wants. And if he is harming American, that is exactly what he wants to do. It is so obvious it is like 2 plus 2. But no one wants to admit they've been fooled.