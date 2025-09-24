On 24 September 2025, I was on the “Deep Dive” with Lt. Col. (ret.) Danny Davis talking mainly about Donald Trump’s remarkable comments about the Ukraine war in a Truth Social post.

Shockingly, he said that Ukraine could not only win the war, but it could take back all the territory it has lost to Russia and “who knows, maybe even go further than that!” On to Moscow!

Of course, this is sheer nonsense for anyone who follows events on the battlefield. Ukraine is losing the war and there is no way for Ukraine and the West to rescue the situation. Unsurprisingly, Trump said nothing about how Ukraine can stem the tide, much less defeat Russia, because there is no magic formula. Ukraine is doomed.

Trump also said that Russia is not a “Real Military Power,” but is instead a “paper tiger” that “has been fighting aimlessly for three and a half years.” Well, if it is a floundering paper tiger, why have Ukraine, Europe, and the United States been unable to defeat Russia?

However, all of this is just Trump bloviating. The important message in his post is that the he is turning the Ukraine war over to Europe and the Ukrainians and distancing the United States from the conflict. Consider these words: “I think Ukraine, with the support of the European Union, is in a position to fight and WIN all of Ukraine back in its original form.” Note that he doesn’t mention the United States.

Of course. he will continue to supply weapons to NATO — meaning the Europeans — who will pay for them and are free to do with them in Ukraine as they see fit. He writes: “We will continue to supply weapons to NATO for NATO to do what they want with them. Good luck to all!” Those last four words neatly capture Trump’s intention of putting Ukraine in the rear view mirror.

I might also add that there is no mention of sanctions, which many in Ukraine and the West see as a war-winning weapon. And which Trump has embraced in days gone by.

Trump, in essence, is doing everything he can to wash his hands of Ukraine. Whether he ultimately succeeds is another matter, as the pressure on him to do something will surely grow as Ukraine’s fortunes on the battlefield continue to go south. Those are likely to be dangerous days.