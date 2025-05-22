On 22 May 2025, I was on CNN—News 18 in India discussing the state of India-Pakistan relations after the recent fighting between the two sides as well as how India is thinking about the US role in the conflict. The discussion makes it clear that the Indians are deeply disappointed in President Trump’s behavior during and after the crisis.
Discussion about this post
No posts
I don't need any American opinions about foreign countries.
Pakistan has always created problems for India and has no plans of stopping supporting the terrorists in Kashmir.
But wait a minute….haven’t USA and the CIA always using terrorists in some way or another against stubborn and independent countries like India. Easy then to bribe Pakistan government (military) to give green light to some dissatisfied muslim proxy in Kashmir. It’s not a secret also that a stubborn prime minister in Pakistan was arrested and thrown in prison because he didn’t like the CIA methods. China also try to be invisible in the conflict even though they sell advanced and heavy weapons to the Pakistan military. Russia is also tangled in the conflict in some way because they do the same to India as China does to Pakistan. It is understandable than India want to do the same to Pakistan as the Russians do to Ukraine. What a mess. 🤣