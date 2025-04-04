On 3 April 2025, I was on “Judging Freedom” with Judge Napolitano.
We spent the first half of the show talking about how Israel and its American supporters — aka the Israel lobby — are working overtime to prevent criticism of Israel’s genocide in Gaza. Their efforts undermine free speech not just on college campuses, but all across the United States.
We also talked about the Ukraine war and Secretary of Defense Hegseth’s commitment to focusing US security policy on East Asia.
Thank you for your insights and your courage, Dr. Mearsheimer. Praying for your safety and your prosperity.
Dear Professor . . . please be advised that Israel is not engaged in genocide, except in the minds of anti-semites and their globalist supporters. Further, it is generally or always anti-semites that view chaos on campus as mere "criticism." For example, German and Irish folks have been leading anti-semites for a long time. Pity you didn't select literature instead of political science. What a waste of a great mind and powerful speaker!