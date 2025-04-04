On 3 April 2025, I was on “Judging Freedom” with Judge Napolitano.

We spent the first half of the show talking about how Israel and its American supporters — aka the Israel lobby — are working overtime to prevent criticism of Israel’s genocide in Gaza. Their efforts undermine free speech not just on college campuses, but all across the United States.

We also talked about the Ukraine war and Secretary of Defense Hegseth’s commitment to focusing US security policy on East Asia.