John’s Substack

John’s Substack

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Nick Shcherban
3d

To get a different perspective on what is happening in Ukraine, I like the following YouTubers:

Paul Warburg @PaulJWarburg

Econ Lessons @EconLessons

INSIDE RUSSIA @INSIDERUSSIA

Jay in Kyiv @JayinKyiv

Greg Terry Experience @GregTerryExperience

Professor Gerdes Explains 🇺🇦 @Professor-Gerdes

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Nick Shcherban
3d

Regarding getting something right about Ukraine - John Mearsheimer’s 1993 argument— made several months prior to the signing of the Budapest Memorandum— that it was unwise for Ukraine to transfer nuclear weapons to Russia and to join the NNPT as a non-nuclear state.

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