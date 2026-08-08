On 5 August 2026 I was on “Deep Dive” with Lt. Col. (ret.) Danny Davis, where we talked mainly about the Ukraine war. We focused on the mounting evidence that the Russians have gained the upper hand over Ukraine both on the battlefield and the in the air war. Russia’s success at closing down the Odessa ports and effectively turning Ukraine into a landlocked country is an especially devastating blow to Ukraine, since it is economy is so dependent on exports and imports that go across the Black Sea. It is almost impossible at this point to tell a plausible story about how Ukraine rescues the situation.

Why Ukraine didn’t shut this war down long ago is a mystery to me and Danny, as Kyiv’s situation only gets worse with the passage of time. One of the distinguishing characteristics of Danny’s show is that he relishes putting up footage of retired generals and admirals spouting nonsense on TV about both the Iran war and the Ukraine war. He did not disappoint this time.