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Political Wisdom's avatar
Political Wisdom
Oct 18

https://substack.com/@politicalwisdom/note/c-364152929?r=7fwo1s

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Prophetic Times's avatar
Prophetic Times
Oct 18

The Bible predicts that the West is on a trajectory toward authoritarianism and global war. The Russia-Ukraine War, the US-Iran War, and the Israeli-Palestinian War are bringing all the key actors on the stage for the final scene of the end times drama. Sadly, the West is drunk in its pride, arrogance, and rebellion with the escalating wars and conflicts evidence of that. The West is destroying its own global economy with these wars and too blind and powerless to stop its suicidal bent. Just as World War I and II began in the West, so it seems the current wars and conflicts may lead to World War III. The West has always been its worst enemy.

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