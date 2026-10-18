On 16 October 2026, I appeared on Glenn Diesen’s popular podcast to discuss the ongoing war in Ukraine, the various conflicts in the Middle East, and what they mean for Europe and the West more generally. I argued that European elites and much of the US national security establishment are mistaken in believing that continuing to support Ukraine in its war against Russia serves the West’s interests. Not only is Ukraine likely to end up devastated, but that war—along with the conflicts in the Middle East involving Iran and the Houthis—is likely to inflict further damage on an international economy already under tremendous stress. Moreover, relations between Europe and Russia will remain poisonous for years, if not decades, to come, while NATO has been seriously weakened by the Ukraine war.