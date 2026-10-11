John’s Substack

John’s Substack

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Hugh's avatar
Hugh
Oct 11

Prof. Mearsheimer: I submit to you that it was that "extraordinary sense of moral superiority" that got us into this mess. When you put yourself on a pedestal you lose the very important capacity for self-criticism, which is doubly, triply necessary for anyone or any nation in a position of power, such as the United States. The only people who have ever believed in "American exceptionalism" are Americans. The rest of the world knows what a trap that kind of delusionary thinking is.

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Kevin KC Flynn's avatar
Kevin KC Flynn
Oct 11

It is a shame the West hasn't taken John’s advice over the past few decades; if we had, the world would be in a much better place. Still, it is never too late to become the country we ought to be, and it is time we start listening to him now.

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