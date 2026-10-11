On 9 October 2026, I was on Ian Proud’s podcast, The Peacemonger. We discussed a variety of subjects, but our principal focus was on the dramatic decline in the West’s standing around the world in recent years. We explored the root causes of that decline and its likely consequences. Given the extraordinary sense of moral superiority that prevailed in the West after the Cold War ended, it is truly astonishing how far the West has fallen.
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Prof. Mearsheimer: I submit to you that it was that "extraordinary sense of moral superiority" that got us into this mess. When you put yourself on a pedestal you lose the very important capacity for self-criticism, which is doubly, triply necessary for anyone or any nation in a position of power, such as the United States. The only people who have ever believed in "American exceptionalism" are Americans. The rest of the world knows what a trap that kind of delusionary thinking is.
It is a shame the West hasn't taken John’s advice over the past few decades; if we had, the world would be in a much better place. Still, it is never too late to become the country we ought to be, and it is time we start listening to him now.