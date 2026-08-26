John’s Substack

John’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sean Griobhtha's avatar
Sean Griobhtha
4h

When William L. Shirer wrote The Rise and Fall of the Third Reich, he possessed a distinct, historical advantage. The Nazi regime had been physically annihilated, and its immaculate, terrifyingly precise ledgers of mass murder were captured intact by the Allied armies. Shirer did not have to guess at the mechanics of the Holocaust; he simply read the receipts.

The American empire affords no such convenience to its historians. The United States did not lose the Cold War; it won it. Therefore, its architects were never dragged before a tribunal at Nuremberg (yet), and its filing cabinets were never seized by an invading army. Instead, the architects of the American proxy wars were allowed to retire to corporate boardrooms, write sanitized, ghostwritten memoirs, and classify their own operational directives until the year 2085.

https://griobhtha1.substack.com/p/hemisphere-of-plunder-foreward-or

Reply
Share
1 reply
Alan's avatar
Alan
4h

1MM💥💣

Reply
Share
22 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 John J. Mearsheimer · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture