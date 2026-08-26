On 25 August 2026, I was on “Judging Freedom” where the Judge and I mainly talked about the Trump administration’s latest plan to strangle Iran’s economy and get its leaders to surrender.

In addition to talking about why this latest formula for victory won’t work, the Judge made the point that such a policy will kill many innocent civilians — many “little people that have nothing to do with governmental policy.” He then asked: “does the United States have any moral compass?”

My response was simple: “The US and the West more generally are morally bankrupt.” After all the US and its Western allies are complicit in the Israeli genocide in Gaza. Moreover they back Israel’s pogroms in the West Bank and Israel’s ongoing efforts to turn southern Lebanon into another Gaza.

For those who are convinced that the Israelis are the good guys and the Iranians are the bad guys, I have two questions: 1) when was the last time that Iran committed a genocide? 2) When was the last time that Iran initiated a war against another country?