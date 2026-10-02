John’s Substack

John’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
MSH's avatar
MSH
Oct 2

Europe was/is involved in the Iran war through NATO. The idiot Mark Rutte is stupid enough to be proud of that fact https://www.europesays.com/people/240519/.

Reply
Share
Kevin Daly's avatar
Kevin Daly
Oct 2Edited

Evil people can also employ good strategy. The absence of morality rather than the absence of strategy makes America what it is.

Reply
Share
21 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 John J. Mearsheimer · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture