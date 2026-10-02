On September 30, 2026, I was on Glenn Diesen’s popular podcast, talking with him about America’s emerging position in the world, given that it cannot help Ukraine defeat Russia and has been unable to defeat Iran in the Middle East. My argument is that the United States is in deep trouble and that its strategic position is likely to deteriorate further. It has been a long time since first-rate strategic thinking guided U.S. foreign policy.

The situation is not much better for the Europeans. They have had the good sense to stay out of the Iran war, but in my view they have behaved remarkably foolishly toward Ukraine and Russia.