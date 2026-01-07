The Venezuela Crisis and Europe
On 6 January 2025, I spoke at length with Glenn Diesen on his popular podcast about ongoing events in Venezuela coupled with the US threat to conquer Greenland. We spent considerable time talking about how US policy on these two issues affects Europe.
I’ve just listened to the whole interview, as always. I must admit I’m a bit frustrated by what I see as an undifferentiated analysis of “the Europeans.” It seems clear to me that the United States acts as the pacifier. What I think is missing is the fact that Europe is, in many ways, the result of Germany’s failed hegemony. Germany leads Europe — not France, not Italy — and it combines political leadership with economic weight, and soon with military weight as well.
Europe certainly has divergent interests, but the essential point is that Germany’s interests run counter to those of France and the UK. One can easily observe the long list of failed Franco-German military cooperation projects — not only SCAF or the more recent disagreements on drones, but more generally the structural fact that Germany rarely cooperates unless it is forced to. By contrast, France and the UK have repeatedly shown they can cooperate effectively on defence, industry, technology, and strategic matters.
I genuinely wonder whether the political damage in Europe — whether caused by the war in Ukraine or by years of structural mismatches — will eventually lead to Europe being reshaped or even partially dismembered, with France and the UK forming a more coherent strategic core. These two countries have historically acted with far more anticipation and speed than Germany, whose conservatism tends to freeze any attempt to move beyond the status quo. That agility was characteristic of France and the UK for centuries.
I would be sincerely interested in your view on this: a smaller, more fragmented Europe, but a more agile one — freed from German hegemony (expressed through EU institutions and the euro).