John’s Substack

John’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sean Griobhtha's avatar
Sean Griobhtha
19h

Full chapter+ from the book, X Rubicon: Crossing Life, Sex, Love, & Killing in CIA Proxy Wars: An indictment of US Citizens: ignorantia non excusat

https://griobhtha1.substack.com/p/x-rubicon-lies-and-damned-lies

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Sean Griobhtha's avatar
Sean Griobhtha
19h

https://griobhtha1.substack.com/p/dear-zionist

English, Arabic, Hebrew

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 John J. Mearsheimer
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture