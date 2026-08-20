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John Moroz
28m

Prof M can you write/talk about the Chinese School of International Relations Theory? There was a recent article that stated that Chinese academia did not agree with your Offensive Realism theory and they're trying to promote their own versions of how they see the world. It would be helpful to hear your thoughts on whether their developing theories have some merit or are simply incompatible with so-called "western theories" of international relations.

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cg
38m

The best political thinkers at Chicago were always the Straussian political philosophers, that was my experience. I can’t wait for Professor M to ingest the whole Q phenomenon and the hardcore events that play out this Fall. The super realist professor is very much a normie. Let’s see how he handles the heady days ahead.

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