On 18 August 2026, I was on Rachel Blevins’ popular podcast, where we talked almost exclusively about the Iran war. Of course, we discussed the military dimension of the war, but there is little fighting these days between Iran and the US, so there is not much new to say about that aspect of the conflict — at least for the time being! Instead, the focus is more on the economic dimension of that struggle. The US is betting it can strangle Iran’s economy to the point where Iran will concede defeat before the US is forced to do so. At the same time, the US is working overtime to deal with inflation and rising bond yields, which are caused in good part by the Iran war, and which have the potential to badly damage the US economy. Iran is effectively betting that continuing to limit the flow of oil and gas out of the Strait of Hormuz will threaten the US economy to the point where Washington, not Tehran, will cave first. Rachel and I talked just after reports began appearing in the mainstream media about a significant rise in bond yields. This subject has garnered a huge amount of attention since we talked and surely will continue to do so moving forward.
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Prof M can you write/talk about the Chinese School of International Relations Theory? There was a recent article that stated that Chinese academia did not agree with your Offensive Realism theory and they're trying to promote their own versions of how they see the world. It would be helpful to hear your thoughts on whether their developing theories have some merit or are simply incompatible with so-called "western theories" of international relations.
The best political thinkers at Chicago were always the Straussian political philosophers, that was my experience. I can’t wait for Professor M to ingest the whole Q phenomenon and the hardcore events that play out this Fall. The super realist professor is very much a normie. Let’s see how he handles the heady days ahead.