The Unreal Threat from Venezuela
On 18 November 2025, I was on the Rachel Blevins podcast talking with her about Venezuela, Ukraine and the rise of China.
Enjoyed your conversation with Rachel Blevins in which you brilliantly explain current world affairs as it pertains to conflicts. I saw Nixon as a bad actor that introduced China to us and capitalism. I also saw Nixon as a bad actor when he was vice president to Eisenhower in which he dismissed Castro in Cuba as a nutcase keeping Eisenhower ill informed of Castro's resolve to get monetary assistance for Cuba's development. Nixon essentially, in my humble and possibly erroneous (not) opinion, threw Castro into the Soviets' arms and has been there ever since. Never underestimate a small country with intentions of bettering themselves I suppose.
If you've still not figured out what the US is going to do next then it appears that you've not given the matter much attention.
Q Why do you think they are going after Venezuela in the way that they are now?
A My view is that the US has not tolerated ''Left'' leaning governments....long answer I think that the only reason they are doing is ideological
Ideological? Ideological ?? Ideological ???
Unless that ideology is fascism this has nothing to do with ideological reasons to me it's all because of the incessant greed that lurks behind US foreign policy, so yes Fascism while pimping its war machine for the benefit of her real masters the financial elite and empire.
Even though the US is not a Democracy herself the contradictory ideology that it pursues is that the US does not consider another nation to be a ''Democracy'' unless they privatize state owned assets - specially oil remember Cheney's oil maps - sign their sovereignty away on the dotted line roll over play nice and trade in US approved currency and waste a percentage of their GDP on weapons made in the US.
My question to you Sir
Out of a nation of well over 300 million how is it possible to elect someone as dumb as Trump - or the one before him for that matter - it appears the elections are as rigged as a tall masted ship.