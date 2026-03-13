The Unfolding Disaster in the Gulf
On 11 March 2026, I was interviewed on “The Chris Hedges Report.”
Of course, Chris and I talked about the Iran war and what went wrong.
In the process, we emphasized what history can tell us about where this war is headed.
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When a government lies to start a war and a million people die, and the liars face no prosecution, no tribunal, no consequence of any kind — the message is received. Not just by future leaders who now know they can lie with impunity, but by the citizenry, who absorb the lesson that truth and falsehood are functionally equivalent in the exercise of power. The Gulf of Tonkin was fabricated, and no one was punished. The WMD intelligence was manufactured, and no one was punished. The CIA runs cocaine and heroin on military aircraft, and no one was/is punished. The lies about Iraq were told on every network, in every newspaper, from every podium — and the reporters and editors and anchors who amplified them suffered no professional consequences. Many were promoted. The lies about Iran are told on every network, in every newspaper, from every podium — and the reporters and editors and anchors who amplify them suffer no professional consequences.
https://griobhtha1.substack.com/p/trust-nothing-they-say-the-exposed
Mearshimer is the best just pure facts and logic - especially in the absence of good coverage any where else.