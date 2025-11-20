The UN Screws the Palestinians
On 18 November 2025, I appeared on Helena Cobban’s podcast, “Gaza and the World,” to discuss the recent UN Security Council resolution — 2803 — that incorporates President Trump’s 20-point plan for dealing with Gaza. This disgraceful resolution denies the Palestinians any real path to self-determination while essentially putting Gaza under the control of the US and Israel, the two countries that have worked together since 7 October 2023 to execute the genocide in Gaza.
By now everyone is aware of the acts of the terrorist state of Isra-hell backed by the US. Palestine will be free no matter what they say and do
Perhaps Dr. M. should more appropriately write about how the Philistines (oops, Palestinians) have screwed themselves by allowing themselves to be ruled by the Iranian Foreign Legion (Hamas). No group of people have done less with more than the Palestinians. Why?