On 18 November 2025, I appeared on Helena Cobban’s podcast, “Gaza and the World,” to discuss the recent UN Security Council resolution — 2803 — that incorporates President Trump’s 20-point plan for dealing with Gaza. This disgraceful resolution denies the Palestinians any real path to self-determination while essentially putting Gaza under the control of the US and Israel, the two countries that have worked together since 7 October 2023 to execute the genocide in Gaza.