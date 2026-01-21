The Trump Plan to Wreck Iran
I wrote a Substack post yesterday (20 January 2026) titled “The Tag Team Fails in Iran.”
I described the Trump administration’s playbook for producing regime change in Iran.
Here is my description of the first of the four key elements in that plan:
First, the US has long been working to wreck the Iranian economy with sanctions. Indeed, President Trump redoubled those efforts after moving into the White House last January (2025). His aim was to bring “maximum pressure” to bear on Iran’s economy and he did just that. There is no question that Iran’s leaders mismanaged their economy in certain ways, but Western sanctions did far more damage than government ineptitude. The ultimate goal of the sanctions, of course, is to inflict so much pain and punishment on the Iranian people that they rise up and overthrow their government.
Here is the Secretary of the Treasury making my point clearly and succinctly:
I miss America.
And, it wasn’t that great in the 60’s, but it was so much less stupid, less amateurish, and even less mean.
In a weird way I miss Nixon and Kissinger, too. Though they were evil, they were somehow worth fighting against. That matters.
How do you fight against a government of Real Estate Agents and game show hosts? It’s like wrestling with jello.
Bessent openly admitting the goal is to make ordinary Iranians miserable enough to overthrow their govt is remarkably mask-off. Most sanctions advocates atleast pretend its about 'pressure on leadership' not deliberately targetting civilians. The fact that this rarely works (see Cuba, Venezuela, North Korea) and mostly just entrenches existing power structures while creating humanitarian crises never seems to slow down the playbook, its almost like regime change isnt really the primary goal.