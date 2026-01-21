John’s Substack

Sera
1h

I miss America.

And, it wasn’t that great in the 60’s, but it was so much less stupid, less amateurish, and even less mean.

In a weird way I miss Nixon and Kissinger, too. Though they were evil, they were somehow worth fighting against. That matters.

How do you fight against a government of Real Estate Agents and game show hosts? It’s like wrestling with jello.

Neural Foundry
1h

Bessent openly admitting the goal is to make ordinary Iranians miserable enough to overthrow their govt is remarkably mask-off. Most sanctions advocates atleast pretend its about 'pressure on leadership' not deliberately targetting civilians. The fact that this rarely works (see Cuba, Venezuela, North Korea) and mostly just entrenches existing power structures while creating humanitarian crises never seems to slow down the playbook, its almost like regime change isnt really the primary goal.

