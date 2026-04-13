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Brian Abel's avatar
Brian Abel
6h

We are creating a blockade to block a blockade that only exists because our president is a blockhead.

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Hong Chen's avatar
Hong Chen
7hEdited

John stated that "Iranian oil is essential for limiting the economic damage being done to the world economy" and therefore it is the world economy, not Iranian economy that will suffer most from the blokade. I am not sure this is enirely true:

(1) 80% Iranian government revenue is from oil export

(2) 90% of the export goes to China

(3) Iranian oil consists of only 13% of the Chinese worldwide crude imports

These seems to me that Iranian government has a concentrated economic exposure to oil export, while China, the dominant Iranian oil buyer, is more diversified in its oil supply. So Iran seems to me to be hurt more by the blokade than the world economy.

If degrading Iran's military capabilities and put Iranian government finance at risk are not winning strategies for the US, John should provide a frame work of his winning strategy and enlightening us.

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