John’s Substack

John’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Greg Rubini's avatar
Greg Rubini
2dEdited

Russia will take everything East of the Dniepr river, plus Odessa. Poland will take Lvov and Galicia. What will remain of rump Ukraine will be smaller than Delaware.

Trump has all the numbers WRONG about the War in Ukraine:

Ukraine REAL losses: .. 1,280,000 soldiers (dead and severely wounded)

Russia REAL losses: ….…140,000 soldiers (dead and severely wounded)

a 9:1 kill ratio, which has never been seen in ANY War in the last 5,000 years.

___

In Aug 2024, Trump promised he will “End the War in Ukraine in 24 hours”. Trump has now been in office for 6 months, and he FAILED. Trump has spoken with Putin 4 or 5 times now, and it seems he is totally incapable of understanding what Russia wants to End the War. Which is really simple: “Remove the root causes of the conflict”.

Root causes = 1) NATO expansion to the East, against Russia,

2) 2014 CIA Coup in Ukraine (done by Obama and Biden +CIA, John Brennan, Nuland, George Soros, John Kerry & Eric Ciaramella) - Source: https://gregrubini.substack.com/p/massacre-ukraine-2014

3) US aggression against Russia (ongoing since 1994)

___

To sum up: the first 6 months of Trump 2nd term have been a COMPLETE DISASTER. A Total FAILURE. Trump is 79 yo, has dementia (just like Joe Biden), and must be REMOVED.

(comment written by a former Trump supporter)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
20 replies
Sean Griobhtha's avatar
Sean Griobhtha
2d

If you use the Substack app, the pleasant “Oliver” voice provided by Substack will read this to you; in your car, your LR stereo, headphones, etc… “He” does a nice job and doesn't get tired.

John’s Hopkin’s Genome Study Proves Jews ‘Interlopers’ in Palestine…no ‘Semitic Blood’ WHATSOEVER…

Eran Elhaik - "Did contemporary Jews descend from the ancient Israelites, as the primordialists claim? Or did they descend from people who converted to Judaism?"

https://griobhtha1.substack.com/p/johns-hopkins-genome-study-proves

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
29 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 John J. Mearsheimer
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture