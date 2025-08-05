On 31 July 2025, I was on the “Deep Dive” podcast with Lt. Col. (ret.) Danny Davis talking about Ukraine and whether that war will ever end, and if it does, what the aftermath will look like. We agreed that the end of the shooting is likely to lead to a frozen conflict attended by poisonous relations between Russia on one side and Ukraine and the West on the other.
Russia will take everything East of the Dniepr river, plus Odessa. Poland will take Lvov and Galicia. What will remain of rump Ukraine will be smaller than Delaware.
Trump has all the numbers WRONG about the War in Ukraine:
Ukraine REAL losses: .. 1,280,000 soldiers (dead and severely wounded)
Russia REAL losses: ….…140,000 soldiers (dead and severely wounded)
a 9:1 kill ratio, which has never been seen in ANY War in the last 5,000 years.
___
In Aug 2024, Trump promised he will “End the War in Ukraine in 24 hours”. Trump has now been in office for 6 months, and he FAILED. Trump has spoken with Putin 4 or 5 times now, and it seems he is totally incapable of understanding what Russia wants to End the War. Which is really simple: “Remove the root causes of the conflict”.
Root causes = 1) NATO expansion to the East, against Russia,
2) 2014 CIA Coup in Ukraine (done by Obama and Biden +CIA, John Brennan, Nuland, George Soros, John Kerry & Eric Ciaramella) - Source: https://gregrubini.substack.com/p/massacre-ukraine-2014
3) US aggression against Russia (ongoing since 1994)
___
To sum up: the first 6 months of Trump 2nd term have been a COMPLETE DISASTER. A Total FAILURE. Trump is 79 yo, has dementia (just like Joe Biden), and must be REMOVED.
(comment written by a former Trump supporter)
