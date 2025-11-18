The State of US-China Relations
On 17 November 2025, Leslie Vinjamuri, the president of the Chicago Council on Global Affairs, hosted a discussion about US-China relations between me and Rana Mitter, a superb historian of China who teaches at Harvard. We covered lots of interesting topics in our wide-ranging discussion
During the unipolar moment, when the US was in the driver’s seat, we should have cultivated good relations with China, Russia, India, and other major powers, and negotiated a comprehensive framework for what I call the world’s “Handsome Bouncer” role.
While it may sound simplistic, this approach would have involved keeping sea lanes open for commerce while largely minding our own business. From that position of strength, we should have negotiated an agreement regarding Taiwan—ideally establishing it as a US protectorate. (Nixon should have pursued this in the early 1970s when he opened relations with China.)
Prefer a straight lecture by Prof Mearsheimer sans inarticulate Leslie. VERY interested in your trips to China - where? -what doing? -Observations? Surprises? I'd say China must be hell or why do so many seek escape in the West?