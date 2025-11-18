John’s Substack

John’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kevin Flynn's avatar
Kevin Flynn
7h

During the unipolar moment, when the US was in the driver’s seat, we should have cultivated good relations with China, Russia, India, and other major powers, and negotiated a comprehensive framework for what I call the world’s “Handsome Bouncer” role.

While it may sound simplistic, this approach would have involved keeping sea lanes open for commerce while largely minding our own business. From that position of strength, we should have negotiated an agreement regarding Taiwan—ideally establishing it as a US protectorate. (Nixon should have pursued this in the early 1970s when he opened relations with China.)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
16 replies
Biblitz's avatar
Biblitz
4m

Prefer a straight lecture by Prof Mearsheimer sans inarticulate Leslie. VERY interested in your trips to China - where? -what doing? -Observations? Surprises? I'd say China must be hell or why do so many seek escape in the West?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
27 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 John J. Mearsheimer
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture