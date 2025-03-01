On 28 February 2025, I went on the “Deep Dive” with LTC (ret.) Danny Davis almost immediately after the war of words took place at the White House between Ukrainian President Zelensky and President Trump + Vice President Vance. Danny and I offered our reflections on what happened and what would be the likely consequences.
Complete utter nonsense for a once esteemed professor. Bullying, extorsion, taking the territories of other states by force and coercion. This is what felon Trump stands for. No decency watsoever, so ability to conduct diplomatic negotiations. US statecraft is now non-existent. All is the hands of a megalonaniac liar named Trump. Shameful.
Magnanimous to say to the disrespectful guy “come back when ready for peace!”
I just saw the whole exchange and two times before the conversation deteriorated Zelenski was going against Trump with emphasizing guarantees because “an agreement doesn’t work” and another time again contradicted Trump as he was lamenting young soldiers dying. Zelenskyy interrupted by saying that what the president was saying is disinformation because “our people are going to school in the front lines and … we have beautiful cities”. In both of these cases Trump didn’t respond which I think was incredible self restraint. Interesting it was when JDVance started talking about the president of diplomacy in contrast with the Biden of posturing while Putin shot bullets. It was then that Zelenskyy lost it and started going after Vance and accusing him of being loud which was the end of Trump’s restraint. Vance had already reminded Zelenskyy to be respectful but Trump had to say it again to a man who was speaking over the president of the US in his White House. Trump said it well, “without changing the attitude there was no deal”. And he called it quits. God have mercy!