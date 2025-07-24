On 22 July 2025, I was on the Katie Halper Show, where Katie and I discussed Israeli policy in the Middle East. We paid special attention to the Gaza genocide and how it compares to the Nazi Holocaust between 1941 and 1945.
John Mearsheimer has consistently been spot on with his analyses. The first video I watched of him was his interview with Harry Kreisler in "Conversations with History" around 2002, and his insights were accurate then. They have remained accurate since and continue to hold true today. He’s been exactly correct with everything he’s weighed in on.
If our top political leaders had heeded his advice, they would have done the world a huge favor.
“There is an evil which most of us condone and are even guilty of: indifference to evil. We remain neutral, impartial, and not easily moved by the wrongs done to other people. Indifference to evil is more insidious than evil itself; it is more universal, more contagious, more dangerous. A silent justification, it makes possible an evil erupting as an exception becoming the rule and being in turn accepted.” — (Abraham Joshua Heschel, The Insecurity of Freedom)
