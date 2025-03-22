Share this postJohn’s SubstackThe Quicker the Ukraine War Ends, the Less Territory Ukraine Will LoseCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThe Quicker the Ukraine War Ends, the Less Territory Ukraine Will LoseMar 22, 202571Share this postJohn’s SubstackThe Quicker the Ukraine War Ends, the Less Territory Ukraine Will LoseCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1017ShareOn 20 March 2025, I was on the “Deep Dive” with Lt. Col (ret.) Danny Davis — the Israel lobby’s latest victim — talking about where the Ukraine war is headed. 71Share this postJohn’s SubstackThe Quicker the Ukraine War Ends, the Less Territory Ukraine Will LoseCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1017Share
The Zionist sickness has infiltrated our government. The illegal israeli lobby has united with unhinged religious christofascists, white nationalists and rapacious billionaires to destroy our democratic institutions, abolish our constitutionally protected rights and violate government checks and balances. The Israeli lobby’s existence and interference in American foreign and domestic policies is unconstitutional. All prior presidents have contributed to the current state of affairs. Don Con 47 is just finishing the job mob style.
He cannot be trusted to do anything good or right for average Americans because he’s not a politician, he’s a businessman and as such his aim is to get his hands on as many resources, business opportunities, money and land his grubby little hands can get a hold of using the US government.
what did the israel lobby do to Danny