On 26 June 2025, I was on ”Judging Freedom” talking with Judge Napolitano about the efforts of the Netanyahu government and the Trump administration to spin the recent 12-day war with Iran as a great victory for Israel and the United States. Of course, the facts tell a different story, but we live in a world where governments create their own reality.
Thank you professor as always.
Trump did what John Mearsheimer and his clique of ivory tower isolationists would never dare: he hit Iran hard—and they blinked.
While Mearsheimer was scribbling academic fantasies about restraint and balance of power, Trump was shattering Iran’s aura in real time. No regional explosion. No WWIII. Just a regime exposed, its proxies quiet, and its so-called allies missing in action.
The critics whimper, “But did he stop the nuclear program or just delay it?” As if delay isn’t victory. “Now Iran will want nukes even more!” As if they weren’t already obsessed. The truth? Iran looks rattled—and they know Trump might be back.
Trump didn’t back down. He acted. And Mearsheimer? Still clinging to a failed worldview from the comfort of his campus—safe, abstract, and completely out of touch.